Halo Infinite is officially launching fall 2021
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Image: 343 Industries
Halo Infinite, the next game in Microsoft’s iconic franchise, will officially launch in fall 2021, developer 343 Industries announced in a blog post on Tuesday.
The game was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X / S in November, but it was delayed to 2021 in August due in part to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Microsoft hasn’t specified a month or day, this fall 2021 window could effectively mean that the game gets delayed as much as an entire year from its original release date.
Microsoft did demo Halo Infinite during its July Xbox Series X games showcase, but received some criticism for the graphics and visuals shown during the demo (a dead-eyed enemy shown then even spawned the now-infamous C...
Image: 343 Industries
Halo Infinite, the next game in Microsoft’s iconic franchise, will officially launch in fall 2021, developer 343 Industries announced in a blog post on Tuesday.
The game was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X / S in November, but it was delayed to 2021 in August due in part to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Microsoft hasn’t specified a month or day, this fall 2021 window could effectively mean that the game gets delayed as much as an entire year from its original release date.
Microsoft did demo Halo Infinite during its July Xbox Series X games showcase, but received some criticism for the graphics and visuals shown during the demo (a dead-eyed enemy shown then even spawned the now-infamous C...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Halo Infinite upcoming first-person shooter game
343 Industries Xbox Game Studios developer, known for the Halo series
Microsoft American technology company
Master Chief is a DJ cat in Taika Waititi’s Xbox short filmImage: Microsoft
Microsoft’s marketing tagline for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is “Power Your Dreams,” and the newest Xbox ad, a short..
The Verge
How Microsoft crushed SlackIllustration by Alex Castro / Th
Slack’s life as an underdog darling of Silicon Valley ended on November 2nd, 2016. That’s when the upstart..
The Verge
Microsoft’s best commercial features dogs frolicking in Halo, Minecraft, and Flight SimulatorMicrosoft has had some memorable holiday commercials over the years, but this year’s is the best yet because it features dogs. They aren’t just regular dogs,..
The Verge
Microsoft buys eSports platform vendor Smash.ggMicrosoft has purchased eSports platform vendor Smash.gg and is planning on integrating it with its MSN eSports franchise. ......
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources