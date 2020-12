'Halo Infinite' release gets rescheduled for fall 2021 Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

After a disappointing unveiling earlier this year, Microsoft put the brakes on plans to make Halo Infinite a launch title for the new Xbox consoles and focused on adding much-needed visual polish. Now, as part of its 343 Day events, the development t... πŸ‘“ View full article

