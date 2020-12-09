Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for polishing gameplay and design Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Halo Infinite is no stranger to delays, as we saw back in August when 343 announced that it would be 2021 before we’d see the latest installment in the series. Many were saddened by this, but in a way, it was good, as it gave the development team more time to polish things up and get them ready for the big release. Well, we finally have a more detailed timeline as to when Halo Infinite will launch, as well as developmental updates and new screenshots to view. So, while we wait for Halo Infinite to launch in fall of 2021, let’s take a look at the latest information we have as of right now.



