Mitt Romney tears into Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College vote that will confirm Biden's election victory

Business Insider Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
"This is madness," Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said to NBC News of Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College.
