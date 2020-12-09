Mitt Romney tears into Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College vote that will confirm Biden's election victory
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
"This is madness," Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said to NBC News of Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College.
