Giuliani shares that he's getting the same COVID-19 treatment as Trump, as the US reports 2,622 more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 (
27 minutes ago) Giuliani said that Trump told him, "we can get it over in three days if we send you to the hospital" and bragged about his special treatment.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05 Published 4 hours ago
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses
[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:00 Published 5 hours ago