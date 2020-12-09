Giuliani shares that he's getting the same COVID-19 treatment as Trump, as the US reports 2,622 more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized For COVID, Claims It Isn't A Big Deal



President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani downplayed the severity of COVID-19. He did so most recently while receiving treatment for the virus at Georgetown University Medical.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 32 minutes ago Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05 Published 4 hours ago Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses



[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:00 Published 5 hours ago