Among Us: The Global Hit In 2020 — NoxPlayer Guide
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Among Us, enjoying a spike in high popularity this year is available on mobile phones (Free) and PC. Of course, playing the game on a mobile is a lot of fun. However, so many players wish to enjoy Among Us on PC. Unfortunately, unlike the mobile version of the game, Among Us for PC isn’t […]
San Francisco based nonprofit Lava Mae has been serving people experiencing homelessness since 2014. In January they rebranded to become Lava Mae X to become more global. Then the covid-19 pandemic hit..