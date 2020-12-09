Global  
 

Brand new Kodi 19 'Matrix' available -- download it NOW!

betanews Wednesday, 9 December 2020
The Kodi Foundation has been hard at work finishing up the next iteration of its hugely popular home theater software. Kodi 19 'Matrix' offers a number of big changes, including a switch to Python 3 for add-ons, improved music handling, an interface makeover, and PVR reminders. Today, the team rolls out a new update and you won’t want to miss it. SEE ALSO: Get 'Mastering Linux Security and Hardening -- Second Edition' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time Kodi 19.x 'Matrix' -- Beta 2 doesn’t introduce any new features as it’s mostly a bugfix release (which is what you’d… [Continue Reading]
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: The new Fiat Tipo Life Design Preview

The new Fiat Tipo Life Design Preview 02:40

 The design of the Fiat Tipo has been completely refreshed in the new model year. It now looks even more modern, dynamic and elegant. The visual identification mark on the front of the vehicle is the newly designed radiator grille with the new FIAT logo and lettering. After the new Fiat 500, the Fiat...

