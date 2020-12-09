Global  
 

Comment: Apple headphones strategy is consistent with its HomePods approach

9to5Mac Wednesday, 9 December 2020
It’s been a long wait, but the latest Apple headphones were finally unveiled yesterday. Nobody expected them to be cheap, of course – this is Apple – but the $549 price of AirPods Max has raised quite a few eyebrows.

That is $150 more than the excellent Bowers & Wilkins PX7, which is arguably the product to beat in the wireless over-ear ANC headphone category. It’s $200 more than the Sony WH-1000XM4, which have also been given rave reviews. It’s $250 more than the Bose QC35 II, which completes the set of the most popular premium headphones in this category …

Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, AirPods Max

Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, AirPods Max

 Apple announced the long awaited active noise cancelation (ANC) AirPods Max on Tuesday.

