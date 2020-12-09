Stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer at Amazon from $3.50: Lacoste, Perry Ellis, more

Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *40% *off healthy gadgets, masks, and supplies. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. If you’re looking to score another batch of affordable face masks, today’s sale has options starting from* $3.50* alongside hand sanitizer, and more. Not that it’s something any of us should be all that concerned with right now, but you’ll also find some more fashionable masks from brands like Lacoste and Perry Ellis on sale here as well. Hit the jump for a closer look at some of our top picks from the sale.



more…