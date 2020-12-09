Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer at Amazon from $3.50: Lacoste, Perry Ellis, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *40% *off healthy gadgets, masks, and supplies. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. If you’re looking to score another batch of affordable face masks, today’s sale has options starting from* $3.50* alongside hand sanitizer, and more. Not that it’s something any of us should be all that concerned with right now, but you’ll also find some more fashionable masks from brands like Lacoste and Perry Ellis on sale here as well. Hit the jump for a closer look at some of our top picks from the sale. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Cracking down on masks in Hillsborough County

Cracking down on masks in Hillsborough County 02:14

 As COVID-19 cases continue to rise there’s also a growing concern about how the virus is spreading. I-team Investigator Kylie McGivern is uncovering new information on the plan to crack down on mask violations in Hillsborough County.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wearing face masks should continue into spring, doctors say [Video]

Wearing face masks should continue into spring, doctors say

Wearing face masks should continue into spring, doctors say

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:37Published
Passengers are filmed not wearing masks on an American Airlines flight [Video]

Passengers are filmed not wearing masks on an American Airlines flight

This disgruntled American Airlines customer claims that passengers on his flight flew the entire trip without masks and were never asked to cover their faces. The covert video shows two passengers..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:14Published
Constant hand washing and sanitizing has taken an unexpected toll on our hands [Video]

Constant hand washing and sanitizing has taken an unexpected toll on our hands

With mask-wearing and social distancing at the top of everyone's minds, the pandemic has taken a surprising toll on a somewhat unexpected place: Americans' hands. According to new research, the average..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published