djay Pro for iPad updated with new hand gestures tracking system
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Popular djay Pro AI app developed by Algoriddim is getting a major update today for its iPad version. As briefly shown during Apple’s September event, the app now has a new hand gestures tracking system that lets users mix songs without even touching the device screen.
