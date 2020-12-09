Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

djay Pro for iPad updated with new hand gestures tracking system

9to5Mac Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Popular djay Pro AI app developed by Algoriddim is getting a major update today for its iPad version. As briefly shown during Apple’s September event, the app now has a new hand gestures tracking system that lets users mix songs without even touching the device screen.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman [Video]

Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman

Marketers, publishers and advertising technology companies have sought ways to wean themselves off third-party cookies as makers of web browsers, especially Apple and Google, end support for the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published
New Land Rover Discovery SE Driving Video [Video]

New Land Rover Discovery SE Driving Video

The Discovery Sport of the 2021 year reaches a new dimension in terms of the digital experience. Because the equipment of the series now includes the ultra-modern Pivi-Infotainment system, which was..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:55Published
There Will Be No Single Cookie Replacement: Innovid’s Hogue [Video]

There Will Be No Single Cookie Replacement: Innovid’s Hogue

One of the great promises of connected TV advertising - delivering personalized messages to individual viewer or households. But, before it can get there, the technology will have to overcome in-built..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:58Published