Burger King is selling a sundae stuffed full of French fries in Singapore after noticing diners dunking fries in their ice-cream

Business Insider Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Burger King released the limited edition "Mashed Up Fries" dessert item after noticing how many customers dipped fries in their ice-cream.
News video: Burger King Introduces French Fry Sundae In Singapore

 Burger King is customers in Singapore a special treat. Burger King has released an ice-cream sundae with chocolate, maple syrup, and French fries. Business Insider reports that Burger King has released a limited-edition dessert like no other in Singapore. Burger King released the limited edition...

