Burger King is selling a sundae stuffed full of French fries in Singapore after noticing diners dunking fries in their ice-cream
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 (
5 days ago) Burger King released the limited edition "Mashed Up Fries" dessert item after noticing how many customers dipped fries in their ice-cream.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
5 days ago
Burger King is customers in Singapore a special treat.
Burger King has released an ice-cream sundae with chocolate, maple syrup, and French fries.
Business Insider reports that Burger King has released a limited-edition dessert like no other in Singapore.
Burger King released the limited edition...
Burger King Introduces French Fry Sundae In Singapore 00:30
