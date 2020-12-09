European Medicines Agency targeted by cyber attack
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is the EU's lead authority for evaluating products such as COVID-19 vaccines, says it has been targeted by a cyber attack.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is the EU's lead authority for evaluating products such as COVID-19 vaccines, says it has been targeted by a cyber attack.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources