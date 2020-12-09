Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

European Medicines Agency targeted by cyber attack

Sky News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
European Medicines Agency targeted by cyber attackThe European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is the EU's lead authority for evaluating products such as COVID-19 vaccines, says it has been targeted by a cyber attack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Thanks, Hackers, For Possibly Delaying Release Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

Thanks, Hackers, For Possibly Delaying Release Of A COVID-19 Vaccine 00:34

 The European Medicines Agency is the EU regulatory body responsible for COVID-19 vaccine approval. Now, Gizmodo reports a cyberattack on EMA's servers has produced an 'unlawful access' of documents related to a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The EMA’s own statement on the attacks doesn’t disclose...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club [Video]

Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

The UK’s cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyberattack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fullyrestore their computer systems. The Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

European Medicines Agency hit by cyber-attack

 The EMA, which is assessing two Covid-19 vaccines, launches "full investigation" after the attack.
BBC News

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine docs hacked from European Medicines Agency

 The EMA, which is assessing two Covid-19 vaccines, launches a "full investigation" after the attack.
BBC News

Pfizer Says Some Vaccine Documents Accessed in European Agency Hack

 Pfizer Inc. said some documents it had submitted to Europe's top drug regulator regarding its COVID-19 vaccine had been accessed in a cyber-attack on the agency....
Newsmax