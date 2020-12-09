Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Sale offers deals from $25: Boots, accessories, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Sale takes* **up to 60% off* boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. If you’re looking for a holiday gift this season the women’s Bailey Twinface Bow Corduroy Boots are currently marked down to *$140*. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $200. You can easily style them with leggings or jeans alike and the brown coloring is very versatile. The bow detailing make this style unique and you can choose from four color options. Plus, they’re great for cold temperatures with a shearling lining that promotes warmth. With over 2,000 reviews from Nordstrom Rack customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Published
News video: Everlane's Best-Selling Coats and Winter Accessories Are on Sale — Just for Today

Everlane's Best-Selling Coats and Winter Accessories Are on Sale — Just for Today 00:44

 Don't miss out on these seasonal deals.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How To Make Leopard Print Cake That Melts In Your Mouth [Video]

How To Make Leopard Print Cake That Melts In Your Mouth

We’d like to think this cake is worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake. Calling all ‘GBBO’ wannabes. You know, those of us who gave ourselves a pastry diploma after watching multiple seasons of..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 06:47Published
Programmatic TV Growing Fast, Fighting Fraud: Fox’s Reichner [Video]

Programmatic TV Growing Fast, Fighting Fraud: Fox’s Reichner

LOS  ANGELES  -  Despite historically being sold by manual insertion order, ad buyers are now flocking to the programmatic, or automated, sale of inventory. That is according to major-network exec..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:31Published
Cook up something good without worrying about chemicals leaching from your cookware [Video]

Cook up something good without worrying about chemicals leaching from your cookware

Ditch your old, toxic Teflon cookware! Caraway offers gorgeous ceramic-coated sets of pots and pans safe to use on any stovetop, including induction and gas. Fry up some slide-off-the-pan eggs or..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $30: shoes, apparel, more

 For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Nike Flash Sale with prices starting at *$30*. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on...
9to5Toys