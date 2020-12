You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years



Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running.Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS



Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic



Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago