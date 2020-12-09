Global  
 

Amazon networking deals from $15: 5-port/16-port Gigabit switch, 802.11ac routers, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Amazon is offering the TP-Link 16-port Gigabit Network Switch for *$44.99 shipped*. Today’s deal saves you as much as 25% and comes within $1 of its all-time low. If you’re trying to expand your home’s wired network, this is a fantastic way to do it. Ethernet provides the most reliable Internet connection, as not much interferes with it, unlike Wi-Fi. Plus, it can deliver full-strength networking over longer ranges than wireless can. With this switch, you’ll be able to hook up smart home hubs, computers, consoles, and much more with ease. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great networking deals.

