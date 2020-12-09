Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft and 12 others join Amazon's climate change initiative

engadget Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Microsoft and 12 other companies have joined Amazon's Climate Pledge, which is a commitment to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2040. The project aims to meet the climate goals of the United Nations Paris Agreement a decade early. Signatories also ag...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: Amazon's climate pledge to be net-zero by 2040 | Dave Clark and Kara Hurst

Amazon's climate pledge to be net-zero by 2040 | Dave Clark and Kara Hurst 05:27

 In 2019, Amazon signed the Climate Pledge, a commitment to become a net-zero carbon business by 2040. Dave Clark, Amazon's chief of consumer retail, and Kara Hurst, head of the company's sustainability efforts, sit down with entrepreneur and activist Lindsay Levin to discuss how the company is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Deforestation Increasing Under Bolsonaro's Government [Video]

Amazon Deforestation Increasing Under Bolsonaro's Government

MANAUS, BRAZIL — The fate of the Amazon rainforest hangs in the balance as Brazil's government, led by President Jair Bolsonaro, this year allowed a 9.5% yearly increase in deforestation of the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published
The link between climate change, health and poverty | Cheryl Holder [Video]

The link between climate change, health and poverty | Cheryl Holder

For the poor and vulnerable, the health impacts of climate change are already here, says physician Cheryl Holder. Unseasonably hot temperatures, disease-carrying mosquitoes and climate gentrification..

Credit: TED     Duration: 12:12Published
Salk Institute using plants to fight climate change [Video]

Salk Institute using plants to fight climate change

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:57Published