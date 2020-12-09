Microsoft Teams' breakout rooms finally arrive, along with a virtual snow fort Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

One of the most critical features of online collaboration has finally hit Microsoft Teams: breakout rooms, along with some holiday-themed Together Mode scenes for your virtual holiday parties.



The general availability of breakout rooms delivers on a promise Microsoft made this June, when the company laid out its Team roadmap for the fall. Rival services, like Zoom, have offered breakout rooms for months.



Meeting organizers (or teachers) can now create (and then delete) up to 50 breakout rooms, and either automatically or manually assign students to them. Organizers can also re-assign rooms in the middle of the meeting, and allow participants to move among breakout rooms—or not. Within each Teams meeting, participants can use the Whiteboard app or share their screen if the right permissions are allowed.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

