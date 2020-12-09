Global  
 

Watch live as SpaceX tries again to fly its Starship to great heights for the first time

TechCrunch Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
SpaceX’s Starship prototype is set to take it’s first high-altitude flight — to around 40,000 feet or so — sometime this afternoon. This is the second time that it’s been poised to make this giant leap, after a try yesterday was aborted in the final seconds due to one of the Raptor engines automatically shutting […]
 The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.

