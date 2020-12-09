Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX Starship high altitude test flight ends in a fiery explosion

engadget Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
SpaceX is finally close to performing a high-altitude test flight for a prototype of its Starship vehicle, after yesterday’s attempt was scrubbed by an auto-abort from its Raptor engines. The company is ready to try again today, and came within a cou...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: SpaceX Starship Test Flight From Texas Aborted At Last Second

SpaceX Starship Test Flight From Texas Aborted At Last Second 00:29

 The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet [Video]

SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet

BOCCA CHICA, TEXAS — A SpaceX Starship prototype will make its highest hop yet as early as Friday, Dec. 3. Ars Technica reports that Starship prototype Serial Number 8 will fire its three Raptor..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published
Leh airport to expand fourfold amid rising tourist footfall [Video]

Leh airport to expand fourfold amid rising tourist footfall

Situated in between the Himalayas at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh connects Ladakh with the rest of the country. The Airports Authority of India is now scaling..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX aborts high-altitude Starship test flight just 1 second away from launch

SpaceX aborts high-altitude Starship test flight just 1 second away from launch SpaceX had to abort the first high-altitude test flight of its latest Starship SN8 prototype just one second away from launch. The launch attempt (above) took...
WorldNews

SpaceX's first high-altitude Starship test could happen Tuesday

 We’ve seen some small hops, but the SpaceX Starship is ready to make a much larger leap. The SN8 prototype is on the launch pad in Boca Chica, TX, and SpaceX...
engadget

Test flight of SpaceX's Starship aborted at last second

 CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday. SpaceX...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •SBSBelfast Telegraph