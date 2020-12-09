Global  
 

Florida’s justification for raiding COVID data whistleblower Rebekah Jones is looking a little shaky

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Florida’s justification for raiding COVID data whistleblower Rebekah Jones is looking a little shakyOn Tuesday, Florida state police entered the home of Rebekah Jones with guns drawn, seizing her computer and phone, in an attempt to prove that she’d sent an unauthorized “group text” through “a Department of Health messaging system” that is “to be used for emergencies only,” according to authorities.

There are now two reasons why that’s significant. First, as we reported at the time, Jones isn’t just any former Florida Department of Health employee: she’s the whistleblower who built Florida’s once-celebrated COVID-19 tracking dashboard, then accused her bosses of ordering her to manipulate Florida’s data to justify reopening the state.

Second, it’s now come to our attention that the supposedly private messaging system that Jones might...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Democratic State Senator Outraged At Raid Of Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones’ Home

Democratic State Senator Outraged At Raid Of Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones’ Home 03:08

 CBS4's Ty Russell shares the reaction from State Sen. Annette Taddeo. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2VUcT24

Rebekah Jones could face felony charge, Florida cybercrime expert warns [Video]

Rebekah Jones could face felony charge, Florida cybercrime expert warns

Rebekah Jones might face prison time, according to legal experts. That’s after state police raided the fired Florida Health employee’s home this week, investigating a data breach.

Credit: ABC Action News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Former state data scientist Rebekah Jones posts video of armed raid on home

 A former Florida state data scientist has accused the governor of sending "the Gestapo" to raid her home after armed police seized her phone and laptop in an..
New Zealand Herald

Florida police raid home of fired data scientist who built state's COVID-19 dashboard

 Florida police raid the home of Rebekah Jones, a former state Department of Health employee who built the state's COVID dashboard before she was fired.
 
USATODAY.com

Fired COVID-19 data scientist posts video of armed agents raiding her home

 Frightening video shows armed agents raiding the home of a data scientist who challenged Florida's official count of coronavirus victims. Rebekah Jones tweeted..
CBS News

Will Florida employers require the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work? [Video]

Will Florida employers require the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work?

We’re getting closer to mass vaccinations to slow the spread of COVID-19, and many people wonder if employers will require vaccinations before allowing employees to return to the office.

Credit: ABC Action News

At his last Space Council meeting, Mike Pence announces new cadre of lunar astronauts

 On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence hosted his last meeting of the National Space Council in Florida, using the opportunity to announce a list of NASA..
The Verge

Florida hotel opens COVID testing site for guests

 The Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa in Florida has opened a new COVID-19 testing site inside its beachfront resort. (Dec. 9)
 
USATODAY.com

Vaccine allergic reactions occur in some UK COVID Vaccines [Video]

Vaccine allergic reactions occur in some UK COVID Vaccines

Doctors say some people are reacting negatively to COVID Vaccines.

Credit: ABC Action News

How to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid dangerously rising cases

 Roughly 1 in every 22 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and U.S. is now reporting an average 200,000 Americans are testing positive for coronavirus..
CBS News

Alex Azar says he's sure FDA will ask Pfizer about U.K. vaccine allergic reactions

 Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is sure FDA experts will ask Pfizer about two allergic reactions that were reported from its COVID vaccine..
CBS News

With guns drawn, police raid home and seize computers of COVID-19 data whistleblower

Eight months ago, Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force praised Florida’s COVID-19..
The Verge
Tampa Bay health officials weigh in on steady increase of state, school-related COVID cases [Video]

Tampa Bay health officials weigh in on steady increase of state, school-related COVID cases

New data released by the Florida Department of Health reveals more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases, the highest level since August.

Credit: ABC Action News

FULL INTERVIEW: Rebekah Jones speaks about FDLE raid on her home (19 minutes) [Video]

FULL INTERVIEW: Rebekah Jones speaks about FDLE raid on her home (19 minutes)

Rebekah Jones, a former State of Florida public health employee who was fired in the spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis, spoke with Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders about a FDLE raid on her home..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist [Video]

Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist

Former state coronavirus data scientist Rebekah Jones tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the recent police raid at her Florida home.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL
Florida Police Raid COVID Whistleblower’s Home [Video]

Florida Police Raid COVID Whistleblower’s Home

Police barged into the home of Rebekah Jones, the former Florida official in charge of the state’s COVID-19 data.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News

Defiant Whistleblower Vows to Carry on After Florida Police Raided Home, Pulled Guns on Kids: ‘Will Not Stop Me … Ever’

 Rebekah Jones, the Covid whistleblower and Florida researcher whose home was raided at gunpoint, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Gov. Ron Desantis is trying to...
Mediaite