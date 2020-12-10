PNY launches 1TB PRO Elite SDXC flash memory card

Global  
 

Having 1TB of storage in a tiny memory card may not be so incredible to consumers these days, but to me, it is still quite amazing. Hell, many computers -- including the newest Apple MacBook Air and Mac mini -- have just 256GB of storage by default. So yeah, having 1TB of storage in an SD card is impressive. Now, PNY launches its 1TB PRO Elite SDXC flash memory card, and photographers should be very excited. Not only does it offer a lot of storage capacity, but it is very fast too. "The 1TB PRO Elite SDXC Card is rated… [Continue Reading]
