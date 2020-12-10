Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How well does Cyberpunk 2077 run on Google Stadia? [Video]

9to5Google Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Stadia’s biggest release to date has arrived in the form of the uber-hyped 80s inspired Cyberpunk 2077. One of the biggest unanswered questions leading up to release though is just how well Cyberpunk is able to run on all devices — including Stadia.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like