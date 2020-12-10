GOP senator says he's 'unconvinced' by a Texas lawsuit - backed by Trump and 17 states - that aims to overturn the 2020 election

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims...
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will join an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:30Published