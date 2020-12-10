Dianne Feinstein forgets conversations and gets upset with her staff for not briefing her on a topic shortly after they do, new report says Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The US Senator from California is said to be struggling with her short-term memory, even forgetting things she has said, the New Yorker reported. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Business - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Is Dianne Feinstein Okay? 00:35 According to a new reports in the New Yorker Dianne Feinstein is struggling with memory issues. The senator forgets conversations and gets upset with her staff for not briefing her on a topic moments after they do. The US Senator from California is even forgetting things she herself has said.... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schumer Had To Tell Feinstein To Step Down



Dianne Feinstein is the oldest member of the US Senate. According to a report in the New Yorker, the California senator is having noticeable issues with her memory. The issues have gotten so bad that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 23 hours ago

