Dianne Feinstein forgets conversations and gets upset with her staff for not briefing her on a topic shortly after they do, new report says

Business Insider Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The US Senator from California is said to be struggling with her short-term memory, even forgetting things she has said, the New Yorker reported.
 According to a new reports in the New Yorker Dianne Feinstein is struggling with memory issues. The senator forgets conversations and gets upset with her staff for not briefing her on a topic moments after they do. The US Senator from California is even forgetting things she herself has said....

