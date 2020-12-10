Global  
 

Xiaomi confirms Redmi 9 Power India launch date

BGR India Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of the last budget smartphone it will launch in India, the Redmi 9 Power. The company announced that the Redmi 9 Power will launch in the country on December 17. Rumours had suggested that the phone will launch either on December 14 or 15. The Redmi 9 Power […]
