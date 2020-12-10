Global  
 

Major index provider S&P Global drops 21 Chinese firms from its benchmarks after a Trump Administration order that bans US investors from buying shares in blacklisted companies

Business Insider Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Securities from 10 Chinese companies will be dropped from S&P's US equity indices, and 11 additional firms will be removed from fixed-income indices.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: S&P will remove Chinese firms after Trump order

S&P will remove Chinese firms after Trump order 00:59

 S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday it would remove Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products, becoming the latest index provider to do so following a Trump administration order restricting purchases of their shares. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

