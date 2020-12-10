Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower is $270 today only (Reg. $349) Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for *$269.99*. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically holds steady at $349 and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 20-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Ships with a wall charger and battery. I made the change to Greenworks a few years back and have continually been pleased with its performance. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 300 Amazon reviewers.



