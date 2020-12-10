Apple’s MagSafe wallet now has competition that’s cheaper and packs more features
Photo: MOFT
MOFT is a company that’s made iPhone accessories in the past, and it’s now releasing a competitor to Apple’s $50 MagSafe wallet. MOFT’s version, which goes on sale today, costs only $30 and holds three cards like Apple’s, but it also has a built-in kickstand. The stand lets users keep their phone upright in portrait, landscape, or what the company is calling “float mode”, which you can see in the image below. It’s made of vegan leather, as opposed to Apple’s “European leather”, which makes it an option for people who don’t want to use animal-based products.
Photo: MOFT Using magnets instead of adhesive makes the float mode possible.
This new accessory seems to be a tweaked version of MOFT’s existing X Phone...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Apple Inc. American technology company
Epic Games Store now offers Spotify, signaling app store ambitions beyond just gamesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store, signaling developer Epic’s ambitions to turn what has so..
The Verge
Facebook hits back at Apple with second critical newspaper adFacebook’s second newspaper ad. | Facebook
Facebook is stepping up its campaign against Apple’s privacy changes with a second full-page newspaper..
The Verge
Apple defends upcoming privacy changes as ‘standing up for our users’An example of the prompt you’ll see when an app asks permission to track your data. | Image: Apple
Apple has responded to Facebook’s critiques of..
The Verge
Firefox’s latest update brings native support for Apple’s Arm-based MacsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Firefox’s latest update brings native support for Macs that run on Apple’s Arm-based silicon, Mozilla..
The Verge
Stadia comes to the iPhone and iPad with new iOS betaPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Google Stadia has finally made its way to iOS over a year after launch. The company’s mobile web beta..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources