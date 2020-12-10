Global  
 

Jeff Bezos complimented Elon Musk's Starship rocket launch - which exploded on landing - and offered congratulations to the entire SpaceX team

Business Insider Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns his own space exploration company, Blue Origin. He has also displayed a rivalry in the past with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
 SpaceX launched its bullet-shaped Starship several miles into the air fromfrom Texas on Wednesday, but the six-and-a-half-minute test flight ended in anexplosive fireball on touchdown. It was the highest and most elaborate flightyet for the rocket that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as...

