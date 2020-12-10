Global  
 

Keep your 12.9-inch iPad Pro safe with Apple’s official Smart Folio for $30

9to5Toys Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Verizon Wireless is offering Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio (2018) for *$29.99 shipped*. Regularly up to $99, today’s deal is just under our previous mention and is at least 50% off the regular going rate at other retailers. This also matches the best we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s in-house folio for iPad Pro covers the 2018 12.9-inch model with protection for both the front and back. Delivers sleep and wake functionality and comes in that classic charcoal gray from Apple. If you’re still rocking a previous-generation iPad Pro, this is an easy way to ensure that your investment stays safe while enjoying a rare discount on Apple’s first-party folio.

