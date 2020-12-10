How to watch the 2020 Game Awards

Global  
 

The Verge Thursday, 10 December 2020
What better way to finish off 2020 than with a bunch of new game announcements? That’s what you can expect when you watch The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley. As the name implies, it’s also when individuals and companies receive accolades for their work in making the best games of the year. It’ll be hard to top last year’s unveiling of the Xbox Series X, but there should still be a few surprises we won’t see coming.

Unlike in years past, this event is online only, so there won’t be any attendees. That should speed up the doling out of awards, making way for the game announcements. It’s what we’re all watching for, right? Here’s how you can tune in.

*When do the Game Awards start?*

It’s all happening on Thursday, December 10th. You...
