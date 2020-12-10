Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount to $460 Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$459.99 shipped*. Usually fetching $499, today’s offer is the first cash discount we’ve seen on the unlocked 5G version of Google’s latest budget smartphone and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Pixel 4a delivers a 5.8-inch OLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and comes armed with 5G connectivity. Not only is it more powerful than the standard edition 4a, but you’re also looking at increased battery life and a 16MP wide-angle camera lens on the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP sensor. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.



