Google Allows Gmail Users to Open Microsoft Office Docs in the Mail Interface

Softpedia Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Google Allows Gmail Users to Open Microsoft Office Docs in the Mail InterfaceWhile Google already allowed Gmail users to edit Microsoft Office documents they receive on email, the whole thing relied on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides and required the data to be imported in Google Drive. Needless to say, while this worked pretty smoothly, it wasn’t necessarily the most convenient experience, and Google knows it very well. So the search giant has been hard at work on polishing the experience even further, and today the company is rolling out an important change for Gmail users. More specifically, you can now edit Microsoft Office documents right in the Gmail interface without leaving it, and Google says you can also reply to the email with an updated file (after you make the changes) while still preserving the Microsoft Office format. Rollout starts today This is big news especially as working with documents is something many people do, and with today’s update, the experience on Gmail becomes more straightforward from one ...
