WhatsApp for Windows 10 Now Supports Third-Party Stickers

Softpedia Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
WhatsApp for Windows 10 Now Supports Third-Party StickersUsing WhatsApp on a PC is pretty easy, as the service already comes with a dedicated web interface that runs in the browser via web.whatsapp.com. But at the same time, WhatsApp has also released a desktop client that makes it even more convenient to chat with browsers, as no other applications are required for the whole thing. And with notification support and audio alerts, WhatsApp behaves a like a native Windows messenger. The most recent version of the app, which updates the desktop client of WhatsApp to version 2.2049.8.0 on Windows 10, introduces more improvements for the messaging experience, this time with support for third-party stickers. As you probably know already if you’re a WhatsApp user, stickers are the new big thing for the Facebook-owned company. After previously launching them in the mobile version of WhatsApp, stickers eventually made it t...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: WhatsApp rolls out new feature to notify users about in-app updates

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to notify users about in-app updates 01:10

 Instant messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new handy feature that will allow WhatsApp to make in-app announcements around new updates. According to Mashable, as reported by a popular website WABetaInfo, the feature is called 'in-app notifications' and it will be used to make new...

