Lifeprint's instant Bluetooth photo printer needs no ink at $50 (Amazon low) Thursday, 10 December 2020

Amazon is offering the Lifeprint 2×3 Portable Photo Printer for *$49.99 shipped*. Down from its $100 list price and around $60 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever wanted to print a picture that you just took with your smartphone, keeping this in your backpack or purse is a must-have. It connects to your phone over Bluetooth and Instantly turns a digital picture into a printed 2×3 memory. No ink is required thanks to the ZINK technology used here, meaning you just need the photos to bring memories to life. Plus, each picture is backed with adhesive, so you can stick them anywhere you want. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



