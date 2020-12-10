Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeff Bezos just issued a rare compliment to his chief space rival, Elon Musk. It's the latest development in a 15-year feud between 2 of the world's most powerful CEOs.

Business Insider Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos mainly feud over their respective space ambitions, but Musk has also needled Bezos over Amazon's business decisions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California

Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California 01:30

 Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX’s Starship crash-lands after highest test flight [Video]

SpaceX’s Starship crash-lands after highest test flight

SpaceX launched its bullet-shaped Starship several miles into the air fromfrom Texas on Wednesday, but the six-and-a-half-minute test flight ended in anexplosive fireball on touchdown. It was the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing [Video]

Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing

SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday (December 9). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk moved to Texas citing that California 'has taken innovators for granted' [Video]

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk moved to Texas citing that California 'has taken innovators for granted'

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has told The Wall Street Journal he's moved to Texas because California has 'taken innovators for granted.'

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:30Published