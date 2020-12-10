Disney unveils Star, its Hulu replacement for international Disney Plus subscribers
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Star, Disney’s international answer to Hulu, will roll out in certain European countries, Canada, and New Zealand beginning on February 23rd, the company announced today.
Star is a free tier within Disney Plus for subscribers in Europe, Canada, and New Zealand that will be fully integrated into Disney Plus. It will be accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app. Essentially, this will carry a number of shows from Disney’s other non-main franchise brands. That means shows from FX and movies from 20th Century will be available to stream. People will be able to opt in to choose if they want to watch shows with higher age ratings.
The company is also introducing Star Plus to Latin American subscribers. The new streaming service will...
The company is also introducing Star Plus to Latin American subscribers. The new streaming service will...
