Disney Plus will add 50 new Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar series and movies ‘over the next few years’
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Disney has announced that it will bring a lot of original content directly to its Disney Plus streaming service over the next few years. The company is bringing “roughly” 10 Marvel series; 10 Star Wars series; 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series; and 15 all-new Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features to Disney Plus.
The commitment to launch so many shows directly on Disney Plus speaks to Disney’s confidence in the service in the long term. Disney announced that Raya and the Last Dragon will debut on Disney Plus as a Premier Access title the same day it hits theaters on March 5th, 2021. The company dipped its toes in launching directly on Disney Plus with the premiere of the live-action remake of M...
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Disney has announced that it will bring a lot of original content directly to its Disney Plus streaming service over the next few years. The company is bringing “roughly” 10 Marvel series; 10 Star Wars series; 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series; and 15 all-new Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features to Disney Plus.
The commitment to launch so many shows directly on Disney Plus speaks to Disney’s confidence in the service in the long term. Disney announced that Raya and the Last Dragon will debut on Disney Plus as a Premier Access title the same day it hits theaters on March 5th, 2021. The company dipped its toes in launching directly on Disney Plus with the premiere of the live-action remake of M...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation
Verge Weekender: Disney’s big day, Cyberpunk 2077, latest at Google, and our favorite gadgetsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Happy Saturday and welcome to the inaugural edition of the Verge Weekender, a short recap of some of the..
The Verge
Cord cutters rejoice: More first-run streaming coming to your living roomDisney has 100 new projects, and 80 will bypass theaters and debut on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN +. And WB launching 17 films on HBO Max.
USATODAY.com
Disney finally revealed the real Disney PlusBy the end of Disney’s four-hour event, which felt like an amalgamation of a San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel and an Apple keynote, executives made one thing..
The Verge
Disney announces landmark African collaboration with KugaliLast year, Ugandan animator Hamid Ibrahim told the BBC his team would "kick Disney's ass".
BBC News
Disney’s flurry of new streaming content
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Disney+ American subscription video streaming service
Here are all the new Marvel, Star Wars, and other projects Disney announced at its investor dayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Disney just made a deluge of announcements at its 2020 Investor Day, including updates on new Marvel, Star..
The Verge
Marvel’s Hawkeye TV show will debut on Disney Plus next fallRaymond Hall/GC Images
Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye TV series, which features Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as..
The Verge
Disney Plus is increasing its price to $8 a month starting in March 2021Disney Plus is following Netflix and introducing a $1 price hike for subscribers in the United States, raising it to $7.99 a month.
The move comes..
The Verge
Pixar American computer-animation studio
Disney+: Streaming service will load up on Marvel, 'Star Wars' and Pixar seriesThe Disney+ streaming service is the fastest growing yet, with 86.8 million subscribers in just over a year. Here's how it will bulk up on content.
USATODAY.com
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical to become an actual one-night Broadway-style showTikTok’s fan-made crowdsourced Ratatouille musical is making the jump from social media to the stage. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is going to debut as an..
The Verge
TikTok ‘Ratatouille’ Musical to Be Presented as Benefit PerformanceCobbled together from songs and scenes inspired by the Disney-Pixar movie, the online performance will benefit the Actors Fund.
NYTimes.com
Marvel Entertainment American entertainment company
Related videos from verified sources