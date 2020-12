Disney Plus will add 50 new Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar series and movies ‘over the next few years’

Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Disney has announced that it will bring a lot of original content directly to its Disney Plus streaming service over the next few years. The company is bringing “roughly” 10 Marvel series; 10 Star Wars series; 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series; and 15 all-new Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features to Disney Plus.The commitment to launch so many shows directly on Disney Plus speaks to Disney’s confidence in the service in the long term. Disney announced that Raya and the Last Dragon will debut on Disney Plus as a Premier Access title the same day it hits theaters on March 5th, 2021. The company dipped its toes in launching directly on Disney Plus with the premiere of the live-action remake of M...