Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA panel recommends approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization

TechCrunch Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
An independent panel of experts has recommended Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now voted to approve an official Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This means that it’s one step closer to beginning to be administered to people in special circumstances – including for front-line healthcare workers dealing with healthcare facilities […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: FDA Committee Meeting To Review COVID-19 Vaccine

FDA Committee Meeting To Review COVID-19 Vaccine 01:58

 Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration will hold an all-day hearing to possibly grant Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization in the United States. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FDA Panel Recommends Authorization For Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Panel Recommends Authorization For Pfizer COVID Vaccine

The next step is an official decision by the FDA.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
FDA advisory panel votes in favor of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

FDA advisory panel votes in favor of COVID-19 vaccine

[NFA] A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, one of the last steps before vaccinations..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:30Published
FDA Expected To Approve Pfizer's COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Expected To Approve Pfizer's COVID Vaccine

An FDA advisory panel has been meeting all day to review Pfizer‘s vaccine, and if it gets the green light, doses could reach our area as early as this weekend. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

LIVE BLOG: An FDA expert panel is meeting to discuss how good Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine really is. Here's what to expect in a landmark day for a COVID-19 shot.

 The FDA advisory group will review Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization, then vote on whether or not the US should OK the shots.
Business Insider

A Pfizer vaccine trial participant said 'let's roll,' pressing for the FDA to greenlight the first coronavirus shot course

 Evan Fein, a participant in Pfizer's US vaccine trial, said he believes the vaccine should receive emergency use authorization immediately.
Business Insider

FDA panel meeting could lead to Pfizer vaccine emergency use OK

 Session comes as U.S. sets grim record, topping 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day.
CBS News