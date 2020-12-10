FDA panel recommends approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () An independent panel of experts has recommended Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now voted to approve an official Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This means that it’s one step closer to beginning to be administered to people in special circumstances – including for front-line healthcare workers dealing with healthcare facilities […]
Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration will hold an all-day hearing to possibly grant Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization in the United States. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest.