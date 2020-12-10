Global  
 

Wonder Woman 1984's Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron

The Verge Thursday, 10 December 2020
Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue SquadronWonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will take on the next main Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron. The film is slated to be released in December 2023.

This marks the first time a woman has directed a Star Wars movie, and the announcement comes just days before Wonder Woman 1984 is released on HBO Max. Rogue Squadrons will follow a group of fighter pilots as they band together through thick and thin to defend good against evil. It’s a fan adored part of the Star Wars universe — one that prominently featured in a popular Nintendo 64 game — and will help Lucasfilm leave the Skywalker Trilogy behind on the big screen.



pic.twitter.com/e3N00xCr5i

— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 10, 2020

In the Star Wars universe, Rogue Squadron...
