Nintendo Switch, a console you can actually buy right now, outsold PS5 and Xbox Series X in November
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
The best-selling video game console in the US last month was not any of the new hardware from Microsoft or Sony, but a three-year-old device from Nintendo. The Nintendo Switch and its Lite variant sold 1.35 million units last month, according to data from retail analytics firm The NPD Group.
That marks the 24th straight month that Nintendo’s handheld topped the console hardware chart in the US market. Those figures only add to the good holiday news for Nintendo, which last month reported a 40 percent year-over-year increase in Switch sales to 6.86 million units in the quarter that ended September 30th.
"Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console in the US for two years now"
Now, there are a lot of caveats here. This is the US...
