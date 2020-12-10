Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nintendo Switch, a console you can actually buy right now, outsold PS5 and Xbox Series X in November

The Verge Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Nintendo Switch, a console you can actually buy right now, outsold PS5 and Xbox Series X in NovemberPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The best-selling video game console in the US last month was not any of the new hardware from Microsoft or Sony, but a three-year-old device from Nintendo. The Nintendo Switch and its Lite variant sold 1.35 million units last month, according to data from retail analytics firm The NPD Group.

That marks the 24th straight month that Nintendo’s handheld topped the console hardware chart in the US market. Those figures only add to the good holiday news for Nintendo, which last month reported a 40 percent year-over-year increase in Switch sales to 6.86 million units in the quarter that ended September 30th.

"Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console in the US for two years now"

Now, there are a lot of caveats here. This is the US...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Xbox Series X and Series S Xbox Series X and Series S Microsoft's fourth line of home video game consoles

Next-gen sports games get subtle, solid improvements

 One of my favorite things to do whenever new consoles come out is see how sports games run on them. It’s not that I necessarily expect them to be all that..
The Verge

How to watch the 2020 Game Awards

 The Game Awards

What better way to finish off 2020 than with a bunch of new game announcements? That’s what you can expect when you watch The Game..
The Verge

Master Chief is a DJ cat in Taika Waititi’s Xbox short film

 Image: Microsoft

Microsoft’s marketing tagline for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is “Power Your Dreams,” and the newest Xbox ad, a short..
The Verge
Microsoft, Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads [Video]

Microsoft, Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads

Tech companies Microsoft and Apple are working together to make the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers work on iPhones and iPads. According to The Verge, Currently, the new controllers are not officially supported in iOS or iPadOS, but Apple said, "Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update." As per The Verge, it is unclear as to how long it will take Apple to certify the new Series X controllers, but there are signs that DualSense support might come soon. Apple Insider reported recently that iOS 14.3, which is currently in beta, "appears to include behind-the-scenes support" for the PS5's DualSense controller.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

The hard-to-find PS5 and RTX 3090 have each inspired daring heists

 Image: Nvidia

The 2020 holiday shopping season has been defined by how difficult it is to purchase consoles like the PS5 and GPUs like the GeForce RTX..
The Verge

Bungie confirms Destiny 2 crossplay is coming in 2021

 Image: Bungie

Bungie has confirmed Destiny 2 will be getting crossplay support at some point next year. While Bungie didn’t specify which platforms..
The Verge
Want a PS5? A 'scalper bot' may beat you to it [Video]

Want a PS5? A 'scalper bot' may beat you to it

Shoppers face a growing battle with 'scalper bots' - software used to snap up hot products online and then relist them at inflated prices moments later. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

The NPD Group The NPD Group Market-research company


Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

x64 emulation has come to Windows on ARM

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Microsoft is finally releasing x64 emulation on Windows for ARM to testers today, after announcing that the feature..
The Verge

Microsoft will let parents block kids from playing Xbox until their homework is done

 Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is adding new screen time and game purchasing controls to its Xbox Family Settings app in anticipation of a gaming-filled..
The Verge

Best Buy wants 1 in 3 new corporate hires to be people of color

 The electronics store joins Microsoft, Starbucks and Wells Fargo in setting diversity hiring targets for 2025.
CBS News

Apple’s AirPods Pro are back down to $190 at Woot

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

If you’re struggling to think of a gift for someone in your life, it’s hard to fail with a good set of..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Nintendo Offering ‘Mario Kart’ With Switch [Video]

Nintendo Offering ‘Mario Kart’ With Switch

Nintendo Offering ‘Mario Kart’ With Switch

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published
Top 20 Gifts For Gamers That They Will Actually Like [Video]

Top 20 Gifts For Gamers That They Will Actually Like

Get something special for the gamer in your life this holiday season! For this list, we’ll be looking at solid gifts centered around video games.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:53Published
Joe Biden and AOC Might Get Kicked Off “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” [Video]

Joe Biden and AOC Might Get Kicked Off “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”

Nintendo has just released a new set of rules and it might discriminate against politicians who use the platform. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published