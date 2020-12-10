Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi
Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced today.
Christensen will star opposite his former Star Wars prequel colleague Ewan McGregor, whose reprising his role as the titular character. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Anakin Skywalker has become Darth Vader and Obi-Wan is still trying to recover from his greatest defeat.
Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hayden Christensen Canadian actor and producer
Obi-Wan Kenobi Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise
Darth Vader Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise
Kathleen Kennedy (producer) American film producer
Ewan McGregor Scottish actor
Lucasfilm American film and television production company
