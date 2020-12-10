Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Verge Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan KenobiHayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced today.

Christensen will star opposite his former Star Wars prequel colleague Ewan McGregor, whose reprising his role as the titular character. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Anakin Skywalker has become Darth Vader and Obi-Wan is still trying to recover from his greatest defeat.



Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk

— Star Wars (@starwars) D...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hayden Christensen Hayden Christensen Canadian actor and producer


Obi-Wan Kenobi Obi-Wan Kenobi Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise

Ewan McGregor to start filming 'Star Wars' spin-off in March [Video]

Ewan McGregor to start filming 'Star Wars' spin-off in March

Ewan McGregor has confirmed he's to start filming his Obi Wan Kenobi 'Star Wars' spin-off series in March.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Darth Vader Darth Vader Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise

Passage: In memoriam

 "Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including actor/bodybuilder David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original..
CBS News
Anthony Daniels uses his C-3PO character to pay tribute to Dave Prowse [Video]

Anthony Daniels uses his C-3PO character to pay tribute to Dave Prowse

Anthony Daniels has reprised his role as C-3PO to pay tribute to his fellowStar Wars star Dave Prowse, following his death. The death of the 85-year-oldactor, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, was announcedon Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Mark Hamill leads tributes to Darth Vader Dave Prowse [Video]

Mark Hamill leads tributes to Darth Vader Dave Prowse

Mark Hamill is leading tributes to Dave Prowse, the man behind his Star Wars father, following the actor's death.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Kathleen Kennedy (producer) Kathleen Kennedy (producer) American film producer

Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022

 Image: Disney

Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney..
The Verge
John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints [Video]

John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints

John Boyega had a heart-to-heart with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy after he went public with the frustrations he felt about his role in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Ewan McGregor Ewan McGregor Scottish actor

Ewan McGregor rants at paparazzi while filming new Netflix show [Video]

Ewan McGregor rants at paparazzi while filming new Netflix show

Ewan McGregor recently launched a foul-mouthed rant at a photographer who was taking pictures of him filming his new Netflix show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm American film and television production company

Disney Plus is getting two new Mandalorian spinoffs: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka

 Lucasfilm has announced two new Star Wars TV shows: Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, and Star Wars: Ahsoka, both of which will be spinoffs from The..
The Verge

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron

 Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will take on the next main Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron. The film is slated to be released in December..
The Verge

Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney Plus

 Justin Simien — the* *writer, producer, and director of Dear White People — is creating a Lando Calrissian ‘event series’ for Disney Plus, fittingly..
The Verge

Disney+ Disney+ American subscription video streaming service

Disney’s new bundle will offer ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $18.99

 Disney has announced a new combined bundle for its streaming services, which will offer Disney Plus, ad-free Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $18.99, a six-dollar..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Star Wars Lightsaber Battles in Movies and TV [Video]

Top 20 Star Wars Lightsaber Battles in Movies and TV

If you can make it through this list without mouthing the sound of a lightsaber, you're not a real fan. For this list, we’ll be looking at the coolest, most epic lightsaber battles from across the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 23:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney Plus will add 50 new Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar series and movies ‘over the next few years’

Disney Plus will add 50 new Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar series and movies ‘over the next few years’ Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Disney has announced that it will bring a lot of original content directly to its Disney Plus streaming service over...
The Verge Also reported by •SeattlePI.comTechCrunchUpworthy

Disney+ Hits 86.8 Million Subscribers 13 Months After Launching

 Disney today announced that streaming service Disney+ has hit 86.8 million subscribers, a milestone that it has reached 13 months after launching. Disney+ has...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •The VergeUpworthyDaily Caller

Disney to release Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus and in theaters on the same day

Disney to release Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus and in theaters on the same day Disney will release Raya and the Last Dragon as a Premier Access title the same day it hits theaters on March 5th, 2021, the company announced today. Disney did...
The Verge Also reported by •Just JaredUpworthyTechCrunchJust Jared Jr