Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi Kathleen Kennedy announced today.Christensen will star opposite his former Star Wars prequel colleague Ewan McGregor, whose reprising his role as the titular character. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Anakin Skywalker has become Darth Vader and Obi-Wan is still trying to recover from his greatest defeat.Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk— Star Wars (@starwars) D...