Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022

Image: Disney Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney announced at its investor day today. Production began two weeks ago in London Lucasfilm ’s Kathleen Kennedy said during the presentation.A brief trailer was shown of early production, which you can watch below. Given that the show is still a ways away, the trailer doesn’t reveal anything about the plot. It does reveal that there will be 12 episodes in the season, though, so that’s good to look forward to.“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR— Star Wars (@starwars) December 10,...