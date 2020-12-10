Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022

The Verge Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022Image: Disney

Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney announced at its investor day today. Production began two weeks ago in London, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy said during the presentation.

A brief trailer was shown of early production, which you can watch below. Given that the show is still a ways away, the trailer doesn’t reveal anything about the plot. It does reveal that there will be 12 episodes in the season, though, so that’s good to look forward to.



“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR

— Star Wars (@starwars) December 10,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Andor on Disney+ - Official Sizzle Reel

Andor on Disney+ - Official Sizzle Reel 01:54

 Here's your first look at the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spin-off Disney+ series Andor. It stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Andor Release Date: 2022 on Disney+ Are you excited for Andor? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Noah Hawley is making an Alien TV series for FX and Hulu

 Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley is stepping into the world of Alien with a new show at FX.

This marks the first TV series based on the popular..
The Verge

Disney unveils Star, its Hulu replacement for international Disney Plus subscribers

 Star, Disney’s international answer to Hulu, will roll out in certain European countries, Canada, and New Zealand beginning on February 23rd, the company..
The Verge

Disney Plus will add 50 new Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar series and movies ‘over the next few years’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Disney has announced that it will bring a lot of original content directly to its Disney Plus streaming..
The Verge

Disney’s new bundle will offer ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $18.99

 Disney has announced a new combined bundle for its streaming services, which will offer Disney Plus, ad-free Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $18.99, a six-dollar..
The Verge

Diego Luna Diego Luna Mexican actor

Diego Luna exits 'Narcos: Mexico' ahead of third season [Video]

Diego Luna exits 'Narcos: Mexico' ahead of third season

Diego Luna won't return for the third season of the 'Narcos' spin-off 'Narcos: Mexico.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Disney+ Disney+ American subscription video streaming service

Disney Plus is getting two new Mandalorian spinoffs: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka

 Lucasfilm has announced two new Star Wars TV shows: Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, and Star Wars: Ahsoka, both of which will be spinoffs from The..
The Verge

Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

 Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced..
The Verge

Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney Plus

 Justin Simien — the* *writer, producer, and director of Dear White People — is creating a Lando Calrissian ‘event series’ for Disney Plus, fittingly..
The Verge

Cassian Andor Cassian Andor character from 2016 film 'Rogue One'


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev [Video]

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:48Published
Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East [Video]

Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, England's chief medical officer Chris Whittydiscuss the rise in coronavirus cases in London and areas of Essex and Kent.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Covid-19: Mass testing for secondary schools in parts of London, Kent and Essex

 Mass testing to be rolled out to secondary school pupils in worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.
BBC News

London councillor accidentally causes fire during virtual meeting

 Tom Sleigh was trying to light a candle when his notepad went up in flames during an online meeting.
BBC News

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm American film and television production company

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron

 Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will take on the next main Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron. The film is slated to be released in December..
The Verge

Kathleen Kennedy (producer) Kathleen Kennedy (producer) American film producer

John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints [Video]

John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints

John Boyega had a heart-to-heart with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy after he went public with the frustrations he felt about his role in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020 [Video]

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020. November 28: ‘Star Wars’ legend David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy. November 8: Alex Trebek, the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
Soul Movie Clip - Get A Suit [Video]

Soul Movie Clip - Get A Suit

Soul Movie Clip - Get A Suit - Plot synopsis: What is it that makes you...YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:04Published
Every Single Anticipated Disney Release of 2021 [Video]

Every Single Anticipated Disney Release of 2021

Every single anticipated Disney release of 2021 has us counting down the days until 2020 ends.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 23:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022

Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022 Image: Disney Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney announced at...
The Verge

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to direct next Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to direct next Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron
Polygon