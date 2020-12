Noah Hawley is making an Alien TV series for FX and Hulu

Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley is stepping into the world of Alien with a new show at FX This marks the first TV series based on the popular movie franchise, according to FX chairman Jon Landgraf, who announced the show at Disney ’s investor event today. Disney acquired the rights to the franchise when it acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Not much is known about the show, except for a brief description that referred to it as a “scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. Hawley spoke briefly about it in an interview with Deadline at the end of Fargo’s fourth season this year.“I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years...