Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Noah Hawley is making an Alien TV series for FX and Hulu

The Verge Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Noah Hawley is making an Alien TV series for FX and HuluFargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley is stepping into the world of Alien with a new show at FX.

This marks the first TV series based on the popular movie franchise, according to FX chairman Jon Landgraf, who announced the show at Disney’s investor event today. Disney acquired the rights to the franchise when it acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Not much is known about the show, except for a brief description that referred to it as a “scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. Hawley spoke briefly about it in an interview with Deadline at the end of Fargo’s fourth season this year.

“I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Noah Hawley Noah Hawley American television writer and producer


Extraterrestrial life Extraterrestrial life Hypothetical life which may occur outside of Earth and which did not originate on Earth


The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022

 Image: Disney

Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney..
The Verge

Disney unveils Star, its Hulu replacement for international Disney Plus subscribers

 Star, Disney’s international answer to Hulu, will roll out in certain European countries, Canada, and New Zealand beginning on February 23rd, the company..
The Verge

Disney Plus will add 50 new Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar series and movies ‘over the next few years’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Disney has announced that it will bring a lot of original content directly to its Disney Plus streaming..
The Verge

Disney’s new bundle will offer ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $18.99

 Disney has announced a new combined bundle for its streaming services, which will offer Disney Plus, ad-free Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $18.99, a six-dollar..
The Verge

FX (TV channel) FX (TV channel) American cable television network


Fargo (TV series) Fargo (TV series) American crime drama television series


Legion (TV series) Legion (TV series)


Hulu Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media

Clea DuVall: Happiest Season [Video]

Clea DuVall: Happiest Season

It’s been more than a week since Hulu released Happiest Season, and queer TikTok and Twitter are alive with take after take about this film.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Hulu’s Watch Party feature is now available to all subscribers

 GIF: Hulu

Hulu was first among the major streaming services to roll out a way for multiple people to watch its shows and movies together at the same..
The Verge

21st Century Fox 21st Century Fox former American multinational mass media corporation


Related news from verified sources

Disney’s new bundle will offer ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $18.99

Disney’s new bundle will offer ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $18.99 Disney has announced a new combined bundle for its streaming services, which will offer Disney Plus, ad-free Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $18.99, a six-dollar...
The Verge

Hulu's Watch Party Feature Rolling Out to All Users

 Hulu in May began testing a new Watch Party feature that's designed to allow up to eight people to watch TV shows and movies together through the Hulu website,...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •MashableThe Vergeengadget

Elisabeth Moss’ Candy Montgomery True Crime Drama Lands at Hulu

Elisabeth Moss’ Candy Montgomery True Crime Drama Lands at Hulu Hulu has picked up the Elisabeth Moss-led limited series “Candy,” TheWrap has confirmed. The true-crime drama will star Moss as Candy Montgomery, the...
The Wrap