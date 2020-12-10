Noah Hawley is making an Alien TV series for FX and Hulu
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley is stepping into the world of Alien with a new show at FX.
This marks the first TV series based on the popular movie franchise, according to FX chairman Jon Landgraf, who announced the show at Disney’s investor event today. Disney acquired the rights to the franchise when it acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Not much is known about the show, except for a brief description that referred to it as a “scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. Hawley spoke briefly about it in an interview with Deadline at the end of Fargo’s fourth season this year.
“I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years...
Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley is stepping into the world of Alien with a new show at FX.
This marks the first TV series based on the popular movie franchise, according to FX chairman Jon Landgraf, who announced the show at Disney’s investor event today. Disney acquired the rights to the franchise when it acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Not much is known about the show, except for a brief description that referred to it as a “scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. Hawley spoke briefly about it in an interview with Deadline at the end of Fargo’s fourth season this year.
“I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Noah Hawley American television writer and producer
Extraterrestrial life Hypothetical life which may occur outside of Earth and which did not originate on Earth
The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation
Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022Image: Disney
Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney..
The Verge
Disney unveils Star, its Hulu replacement for international Disney Plus subscribersStar, Disney’s international answer to Hulu, will roll out in certain European countries, Canada, and New Zealand beginning on February 23rd, the company..
The Verge
Disney Plus will add 50 new Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar series and movies ‘over the next few years’Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Disney has announced that it will bring a lot of original content directly to its Disney Plus streaming..
The Verge
Disney’s new bundle will offer ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $18.99Disney has announced a new combined bundle for its streaming services, which will offer Disney Plus, ad-free Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $18.99, a six-dollar..
The Verge
FX (TV channel) American cable television network
Fargo (TV series) American crime drama television series
Legion (TV series)
Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media
Clea DuVall: Happiest Season
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Hulu’s Watch Party feature is now available to all subscribersGIF: Hulu
Hulu was first among the major streaming services to roll out a way for multiple people to watch its shows and movies together at the same..
The Verge
21st Century Fox former American multinational mass media corporation
Related news from verified sources