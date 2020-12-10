Disney+ Star Wars plans include Hayden Christensen, C-3PO and R2-D2

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Every Single Anticipated Disney Release of 2021



Every single anticipated Disney release of 2021 has us counting down the days until 2020 ends. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 23:52 Published 4 days ago 'Star Wars: Kenobi' Reportedly Set To Film In Boston Next Month



It looks like "Star Wars" is coming to Boston. A posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com says "Star Wars: Kenobi" is set to shoot in Boston on Jan. 4, 2021. Kate.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:24 Published 1 week ago Anthony Daniels On Bringing C-3PO To Life In 'The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special'



Anthony Daniels looks back at his iconic "Stars Wars" role voicing C-3PO and reveals what fans can expect of "The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special", streaming now on Disney+. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago