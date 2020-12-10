Global  
 

Disney+ Star Wars plans include Hayden Christensen, C-3PO and R2-D2

engadget Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
We’d heard that Disney would have a slew of new Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe announcements, and it did not disappoint. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ next year will bring back not just Ewan McGregor in the title role, but will...
