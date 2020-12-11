Global  
 

WandaVision gets a mind-bending new trailer ahead of its January 15th release

The Verge Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
WandaVision gets a mind-bending new trailer ahead of its January 15th releaseDisney has debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision at its Investor Day, giving another look at the Marvel TV series ahead of its January 15th debut.

WandaVision will see the return of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — aka, Scarlet Witch — and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in a classic, sitcom-inspired series.

The show is definitely embarking into some weird territory, especially compared to the relatively normal superhero films that comprise the rest of Marvel’s film offerings.

The show doesn’t just mark the start of a new era of Marvel TV shows, though; WandaVision will also kick off Marvel Studios’ “Phase 4” arc, due to the delays of both Black Widow and The Falcon and...
