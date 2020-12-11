WandaVision gets a mind-bending new trailer ahead of its January 15th release
Disney has debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision at its Investor Day, giving another look at the Marvel TV series ahead of its January 15th debut.
WandaVision will see the return of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — aka, Scarlet Witch — and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in a classic, sitcom-inspired series.
The show is definitely embarking into some weird territory, especially compared to the relatively normal superhero films that comprise the rest of Marvel’s film offerings.
The show doesn’t just mark the start of a new era of Marvel TV shows, though; WandaVision will also kick off Marvel Studios’ “Phase 4” arc, due to the delays of both Black Widow and The Falcon and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Disney+ American subscription video streaming service
Disney Plus is increasing its price to $8 a month starting in March 2021Disney Plus is following Netflix and introducing a $1 price hike for subscribers in the United States, raising it to $7.99 a month.
The move comes..
The Verge
Marvel’s Hawkeye TV show will debut on Disney Plus next fallRaymond Hall/GC Images
Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye TV series, which features Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as..
The Verge
Disney Plus’ Loki show gets a trailer and a May release dateMarvel has debuted a new trailer for Loki, it’s upcoming Disney Plus spinoff series that will give Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite Avengers villain his own TV..
The Verge
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier return in first trailer for Marvel’s new showThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be Marvel Studios’ first big Disney Plus original series, but after ongoing delays and reshoots, the show..
The Verge
Black Widow will remain a theatrical exclusive, despite industry shiftsDisney is moving several titles to Disney Plus, either for free or as part of its Premier Access window — but Black Widow isn’t one of them.
The..
The Verge
WandaVision Upcoming American streaming television miniseries
The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:12Published
Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:21Published
Paul Bettany English actor
Paul Bettany's father forced back into the closet after his longtime lover died
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Elizabeth Olsen American actress
Marvel Studios American film studio and television production company
Marvel to honor Chadwick Boseman and not recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther 2,' due out July 2022Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther 2" at Disney's Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.
USATODAY.com
The Fantastic Four will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an upcoming movie directed by Jon WattsMarvel Studios Kevin Feige has announced that the company is working on a new Fantastic Four movie, set to be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man:..
The Verge
Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther 2Marvel Studios is moving forward with the Black Panther franchise, but the studio will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.
Instead, the..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources