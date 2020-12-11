Global  
 

Microsoft studio The Initiative reveals new Perfect Dark game

The Verge Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Microsoft’s The Initiative, a secretive studio the company opened in Santa Monica back in 2018, has revealed its first game: a new Perfect Dark title. The announcement, made via a trailer that debuted during The Game Awards on Thursday evening, marks the return of the iconic shooter Rare shooter series, which hasn’t seen a new release since the 2005 prequel Perfect Dark Zero. It also confirms longstanding rumors that The Initiative would be reviving Perfect Dark for the first time in more than 15 years.

Little is known about the new game, like whether it’s a full reboot of the series or a sequel to the original 2000 classic. What we do know is that the game will be released for Xbox consoles and likely also on PC, but with no concrete...
