Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth is coming to Smash Bros
Nintendo just unveiled the identity of the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter as the opening announcement of The Game Awards: it’s Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII. That’s right, if you just can’t wait for the next part of Final Fantasy VII Remake to come out, you’ll be able to see Sephiroth and Cloud do battle right there in Smash Bros.
Sephiroth is the third character available from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s second Fighters Pass, following the addition of Min Min from Arms in June and Minecraft mascots Steve and Alex in October. The Fighters Pass costs $29.99 for six characters — three of which remain a mystery — or you can pay $5.99 for each individually.
