The Fantastic Four will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an upcoming movie directed by Jon Watts
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has announced that the company is working on a new Fantastic Four movie, set to be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts.
There’s virtually no information on the project outside of Watts’ name and a teaser logo, but the news is exciting, given the Fantastic Four’s history with the Marvel franchise. Known as “Marvel’s First Family,” the Fantastic Four have received several film adaptations in the past from 20th Century Fox already.
Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020
But the prospect of the characters being able to rejoin the Marvel...
