The Fantastic Four will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an upcoming movie directed by Jon Watts

The Verge Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Fantastic Four will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an upcoming movie directed by Jon WattsMarvel Studios Kevin Feige has announced that the company is working on a new Fantastic Four movie, set to be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts.

There’s virtually no information on the project outside of Watts’ name and a teaser logo, but the news is exciting, given the Fantastic Four’s history with the Marvel franchise. Known as “Marvel’s First Family,” the Fantastic Four have received several film adaptations in the past from 20th Century Fox already.



Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

But the prospect of the characters being able to rejoin the Marvel...
Here are all the new Marvel, Star Wars, and other projects Disney announced at its investor day

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Disney just made a deluge of announcements at its 2020 Investor Day, including updates on new Marvel, Star..
The Verge

Marvel to honor Chadwick Boseman and not recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther 2,' due out July 2022

 Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther 2" at Disney's Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV show will debut on Disney Plus next fall

 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye TV series, which features Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as..
The Verge

Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther 2

 Marvel Studios is moving forward with the Black Panther franchise, but the studio will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.

Instead, the..
The Verge

