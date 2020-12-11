Among Us developers reveal an all-new map, The Airship, coming early 2021
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Indie developer Innersloth revealed its fourth map, The Airship, for the online social deduction game Among Us during The Game Awards on Thursday, following the game’s win for best multiplayer title of the year.
The Airship features new tasks for players to accomplish, and is far more elaborate than previous maps, including ladders and elevators that players will need to use to access different areas of the ship. The new map will also offer players multiple spawn points following a meeting, to allow them to avoid grouping up (and avoid being easily picked off by any imposters.)
The map, first teased last month by the official Among Us Twitter account, features a greater level of color and detail than the existing maps the...
Indie developer Innersloth revealed its fourth map, The Airship, for the online social deduction game Among Us during The Game Awards on Thursday, following the game’s win for best multiplayer title of the year.
The Airship features new tasks for players to accomplish, and is far more elaborate than previous maps, including ladders and elevators that players will need to use to access different areas of the ship. The new map will also offer players multiple spawn points following a meeting, to allow them to avoid grouping up (and avoid being easily picked off by any imposters.)
The map, first teased last month by the official Among Us Twitter account, features a greater level of color and detail than the existing maps the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Airship Powered lighter-than-air aircraft
The Game Awards
Master Chief joins the cast of FortniteAt the 2020 edition of The Game Awards, developer Epic revealed the latest character to join the cast of Fortnite: Master Chief from Halo. The news isn’t a..
The Verge
Vin Diesel is a dinosaur hunter in Ark 2Ark: Survival Evolved is returning for a sequel with Ark 2, starring Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel. The news was announced today during The Game Awards with..
The Verge
Microsoft studio The Initiative reveals new Perfect Dark gameScreenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge
Microsoft’s The Initiative, a secretive studio the company opened in Santa Monica back in 2018, has revealed..
The Verge
Dragon Age 4 teased yet again with a new trailerBioWare has released a new trailer for Dragon Age 4. After virtually no news since the game was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2018 (short of a..
The Verge